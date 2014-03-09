March 9 Sydney FC midfielder Ali Abbas will lodge a complaint with Football Federation Australia (FFA) claiming he was racially abused in Saturday's derby clash against Western Sydney, the A-League side said on Sunday.

"Upon receipt of the formal complaint, FFA will instigate an investigation of the incident. The resolution process may include mediation or referral to a Disciplinary Tribunal," the FFA said in a statement, confirming it has received an advice from the club.

Abbas, who converted a penalty to complete a 3-1 win, had to be restrained by team mates as the Iraq-born player, who became an Australian citizen in 2012, reacted angrily to rival players.

The player claimed comments were made about his religion and ethnic background but would not identify who made them in his post-match interview.

"We are not here to attack religion or culture, we are here to play football," Abbas told Fox Sports.

"I come from a different country, I respect everyone here. I should get it back. If I don't get it back, I'm going to attack.

"That's what happened.

"If people attack religion, if people attack culture - I'm against that. We need to stop that."

Abbas appeared to have the full backing of his club.

"We will be undergoing due process with FFA," Sydney chief executive officer Tony Pignata said in a statement.

"We ask that the privacy of Ali Abbas is respected at this time and no further comment will be made while the complaint procedure takes it course." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)