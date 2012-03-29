SYDNEY, March 29 Sydney FC goalkeeper Liam Reddy
has been sent home for drinking alcohol on a flight to New
Zealand for an A-League playoff match, the club said on
Thursday.
The club said Reddy had admitted the consumption of alcohol
on the flight to the New Zealand capital for the first round
playoff match against Wellington Phoenix.
The 30-year-old Reddy will also face charges under the
A-League's code of conduct, which makes it highly unlikely that
he will feature in the remainder of the playoffs.
Reddy lost his starting spot at Australia's glamour club
after being dropped in favour of team mate Ivan Necevski last
month and would more than likely have been on the bench for
Friday's match.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
