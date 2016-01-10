Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Wellington Phoenix 0 Brisbane Roar 0 Saturday, January 9 Melbourne City FC 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Perth Glory 1 Adelaide United 3 Sydney FC 2 Newcastle Jets 0 Friday, January 8 Central Coast Mariners 3 Melbourne Victory 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brisbane Roar 14 8 4 2 22 12 28 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 14 8 3 3 22 13 27 3 Melbourne City FC 14 7 3 4 35 24 24 4 Sydney FC 14 6 6 2 19 12 24 5 Melbourne Victory 14 6 3 5 20 18 21 6 Adelaide United 14 4 5 5 16 19 17 ------------------------- 7 Wellington Phoenix 14 4 4 6 17 22 16 8 Newcastle Jets 14 3 4 7 9 18 13 9 Perth Glory 14 3 3 8 15 23 12 10 Central Coast Mariners 14 2 3 9 18 32 9 1-6: Championship play-off
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.