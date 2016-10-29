UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Newcastle Jets 0 Sydney FC 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 1 Friday, October 28 Melbourne City FC 2 Adelaide United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 4 4 0 0 11 0 12 2 Melbourne City FC 4 3 0 1 9 5 9 3 Perth Glory 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 4 Newcastle Jets 4 1 2 1 7 5 5 5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 1 2 1 5 8 5 6 Melbourne Victory 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 3 1 1 1 2 5 4 8 Central Coast Mariners 4 0 2 2 4 9 2 9 Adelaide United 4 0 1 3 4 7 1 10 Wellington Phoenix 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory (0600) Monday, October 31 Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (0850)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.