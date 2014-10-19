Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Melbourne City FC 1 Newcastle Jets 1
Perth Glory 3 Brisbane Roar 2
Saturday, October 18
Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 2
Sydney FC 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Friday, October 17
Adelaide United 1 Melbourne Victory 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
2 Melbourne Victory 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
3 Sydney FC 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
4 Adelaide United 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
5 Wellington Phoenix 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Central Coast Mariners 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
8 Newcastle Jets 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
9 Brisbane Roar 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off