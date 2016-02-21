Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Melbourne City FC 4 Central Coast Mariners 1
Saturday, February 20
Newcastle Jets 3 Wellington Phoenix 2
Perth Glory 6 Brisbane Roar 3
Sydney FC 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Friday, February 19
Melbourne Victory 0 Adelaide United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 20 10 5 5 33 26 35
2 Brisbane Roar 20 10 5 5 35 29 35
3 Adelaide United 20 9 6 5 30 25 33
4 Melbourne City FC 20 9 5 6 50 36 32
5 Melbourne Victory 20 8 5 7 30 25 29
6 Sydney FC 20 7 8 5 26 22 29
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 20 8 4 8 35 32 28
8 Newcastle Jets 20 6 5 9 20 31 23
9 Wellington Phoenix 20 5 4 11 27 37 19
10 Central Coast Mariners 20 3 3 14 26 49 12
1-6: Championship play-off