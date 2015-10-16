Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 16
Adelaide United 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brisbane Roar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Central Coast Mariners 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
3 Newcastle Jets 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Adelaide United 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
5 Melbourne City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Sydney FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
7 Melbourne Victory 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
9 Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
10 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 17
Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC (0615)
Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City FC (0830)
Sunday, October 18
Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners (0600)
Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix (0800)