Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 9 Sydney FC 1 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 10 7 3 0 21 4 24 2 Melbourne City FC 10 5 3 2 16 11 18 3 Melbourne Victory 8 4 2 2 17 10 14 4 Brisbane Roar 9 3 5 1 9 10 14 5 Perth Glory 9 3 3 3 16 17 12 6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 2 5 2 13 16 11 ------------------------- 7 Central Coast Mariners 9 2 3 4 10 17 9 8 Adelaide United 9 1 3 5 9 13 6 9 Newcastle Jets 9 1 3 5 9 14 6 10 Wellington Phoenix 8 2 0 6 6 14 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 10 Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (0635) Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory (0850) Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets (1100) Sunday, December 11 Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United (0600)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0