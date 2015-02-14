Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Newcastle Jets 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Melbourne Victory 3 Wellington Phoenix 0 Melbourne City FC 0 Friday, February 13 Central Coast Mariners 0 Brisbane Roar 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne Victory 17 9 6 2 37 21 33 2 Perth Glory 16 10 3 3 29 21 33 3 Adelaide United 16 9 2 5 30 16 29 4 Wellington Phoenix 17 9 2 6 30 19 29 5 Sydney FC 17 6 8 3 26 20 26 6 Brisbane Roar 16 6 3 7 21 22 21 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne City FC 16 5 5 6 22 28 20 8 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 6 8 15 29 15 9 Newcastle Jets 17 1 6 10 14 38 9 10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 1 5 9 11 21 8 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Adelaide United v Perth Glory (0600)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.