April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Sydney FC 0 Adelaide United 2
Wellington Phoenix 1 Melbourne Victory 4
Friday, April 1
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 Central Coast Mariners 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Adelaide United 26 13 7 6 43 28 46
2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 13 6 7 42 33 45
3 Melbourne City FC 25 13 5 7 61 39 44
4 Brisbane Roar 25 13 5 7 47 39 44
5 Perth Glory 25 12 4 9 46 36 40
6 Melbourne Victory 26 11 7 8 40 33 40
-------------------------
7 Sydney FC 26 7 10 9 32 36 31
8 Newcastle Jets 25 7 6 12 23 37 27
9 Wellington Phoenix 26 7 4 15 34 52 25
10 Central Coast Mariners 26 3 4 19 31 66 13
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (0700)
Perth Glory v Melbourne City FC (0900)