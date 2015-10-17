Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Melbourne Victory 3 Melbourne City FC 2 Newcastle Jets 0 Sydney FC 1 Friday, October 16 Adelaide United 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne Victory 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 Sydney FC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3 Brisbane Roar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 4 Central Coast Mariners 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 5 Newcastle Jets 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 6 Adelaide United 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne City FC 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 9 Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 10 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners (0600) Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix (0800)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.