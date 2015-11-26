Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 26
Sydney FC 0 Wellington Phoenix 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brisbane Roar 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
2 Melbourne Victory 6 4 1 1 12 6 13
3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 7 4 1 2 10 7 13
4 Sydney FC 8 3 4 1 8 6 13
5 Newcastle Jets 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
6 Wellington Phoenix 8 3 2 3 12 13 11
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 7 2 2 3 13 14 8
8 Central Coast Mariners 7 1 2 4 9 14 5
9 Perth Glory 6 1 1 4 6 8 4
10 Adelaide United 7 0 3 4 6 15 3
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, November 27
Melbourne City FC v Perth Glory (0840)
Saturday, November 28
Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (0615)
Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United (0830)
Sunday, November 29
Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600)