Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, November 26 Sydney FC 0 Wellington Phoenix 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brisbane Roar 7 4 2 1 12 6 14 2 Melbourne Victory 6 4 1 1 12 6 13 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 7 4 1 2 10 7 13 4 Sydney FC 8 3 4 1 8 6 13 5 Newcastle Jets 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 6 Wellington Phoenix 8 3 2 3 12 13 11 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne City FC 7 2 2 3 13 14 8 8 Central Coast Mariners 7 1 2 4 9 14 5 9 Perth Glory 6 1 1 4 6 8 4 10 Adelaide United 7 0 3 4 6 15 3 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 27 Melbourne City FC v Perth Glory (0840) Saturday, November 28 Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (0615) Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United (0830) Sunday, November 29 Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600)