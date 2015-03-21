March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Newcastle Jets 2
Friday, March 20
Sydney FC 0 Melbourne City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Wellington Phoenix 21 12 3 6 39 24 39
2 Melbourne Victory 21 10 8 3 45 27 38
3 Sydney FC 22 10 8 4 40 30 38
4 Adelaide United 22 11 4 7 38 26 37
5 Perth Glory 21 10 7 4 34 27 37
6 Melbourne City FC 22 8 6 8 32 33 30
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 19 7 4 8 28 29 25
8 Central Coast Mariners 21 4 7 10 19 35 19
9 Newcastle Jets 22 2 8 12 18 46 14
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 2 5 14 19 35 11
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 22
Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0400)
Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix (0600)