Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 28
Melbourne Victory 3 Adelaide United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 8 5 3 0 18 8 18
2 Perth Glory 7 6 0 1 12 8 18
3 Adelaide United 8 5 2 1 13 7 17
4 Sydney FC 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
5 Wellington Phoenix 7 3 0 4 10 10 9
6 Melbourne City FC 7 1 3 3 11 14 6
-------------------------
7 Central Coast Mariners 7 1 2 4 4 9 5
8 Brisbane Roar 6 1 0 5 8 11 3
9 Newcastle Jets 7 0 3 4 6 15 3
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 29
Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory (0600)
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Sydney FC (0830)
Sunday, November 30
Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City FC (0400)
Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners (0600)