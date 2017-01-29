Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Adelaide United 2 Wellington Phoenix 2
Saturday, January 28
Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0
Friday, January 27
Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43
2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32
3 Brisbane Roar 17 7 6 4 23 21 27
4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26
5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21
6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5 7 24 29 20
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 17 5 4 8 20 23 19
8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 17 3 9 5 20 26 18
9 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 4 10 19 34 13
10 Adelaide United 17 2 5 10 14 30 11
1-6: Championship play-off