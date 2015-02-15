Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Adelaide United 1 Perth Glory 1
Saturday, February 14
Newcastle Jets 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Sydney FC 3 Melbourne Victory 3
Wellington Phoenix 0 Melbourne City FC 0
Friday, February 13
Central Coast Mariners 0 Brisbane Roar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 17 10 4 3 30 22 34
2 Melbourne Victory 17 9 6 2 37 21 33
3 Adelaide United 17 9 3 5 31 17 30
4 Wellington Phoenix 17 9 2 6 30 19 29
5 Sydney FC 17 6 8 3 26 20 26
6 Brisbane Roar 16 6 3 7 21 22 21
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 16 5 5 6 22 28 20
8 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 6 8 15 29 15
9 Newcastle Jets 17 1 6 10 14 38 9
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 1 5 9 11 21 8
1-6: Championship play-off