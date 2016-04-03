BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Brisbane Roar 2 Newcastle Jets 1 Perth Glory 3 Melbourne City FC 2 Saturday, April 2 Sydney FC 0 Adelaide United 2 Wellington Phoenix 1 Melbourne Victory 4 Friday, April 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 Central Coast Mariners 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brisbane Roar 26 14 5 7 49 40 47 2 Adelaide United 26 13 7 6 43 28 46 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 13 6 7 42 33 45 4 Melbourne City FC 26 13 5 8 63 42 44 5 Perth Glory 26 13 4 9 49 38 43 6 Melbourne Victory 26 11 7 8 40 33 40 ------------------------- 7 Sydney FC 26 7 10 9 32 36 31 8 Newcastle Jets 26 7 6 13 24 39 27 9 Wellington Phoenix 26 7 4 15 34 52 25 10 Central Coast Mariners 26 3 4 19 31 66 13 1-6: Championship play-off
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.