Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Brisbane Roar 1 Wellington Phoenix 2 aband.75' Central Coast Mariners 1 Perth Glory 1 Saturday, March 21 Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Newcastle Jets 2 Friday, March 20 Sydney FC 0 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Wellington Phoenix 21 12 3 6 39 24 39 2 Melbourne Victory 21 10 8 3 45 27 38 3 Sydney FC 22 10 8 4 40 30 38 4 Perth Glory 22 10 8 4 35 28 38 5 Adelaide United 22 11 4 7 38 26 37 6 Melbourne City FC 22 8 6 8 32 33 30 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 19 7 4 8 28 29 25 8 Central Coast Mariners 22 4 8 10 20 36 20 9 Newcastle Jets 22 2 8 12 18 46 14 10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 2 5 14 19 35 11 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 22 Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix (0600) aband.75'
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.