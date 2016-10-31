Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Melbourne Victory 6 Wellington Phoenix 1
Sunday, October 30
Brisbane Roar 2 Perth Glory 1
Saturday, October 29
Newcastle Jets 0 Sydney FC 2
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 1
Friday, October 28
Melbourne City FC 2 Adelaide United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 4 4 0 0 11 0 12
2 Melbourne City FC 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
3 Melbourne Victory 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
4 Perth Glory 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
5 Brisbane Roar 4 2 1 1 4 6 7
6 Newcastle Jets 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 1 2 1 5 8 5
8 Central Coast Mariners 4 0 2 2 4 9 2
9 Adelaide United 4 0 1 3 4 7 1
10 Wellington Phoenix 4 0 0 4 1 10 0
1-6: Championship play-off