Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Central Coast Mariners 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Saturday, November 28
Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1
Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 1
Friday, November 27
Melbourne City FC 5 Perth Glory 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 7 5 1 1 14 7 16
2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
3 Brisbane Roar 8 4 3 1 13 7 15
4 Sydney FC 8 3 4 1 8 6 13
5 Newcastle Jets 8 3 3 2 9 8 12
6 Melbourne City FC 8 3 2 3 18 15 11
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 8 3 2 3 12 13 11
8 Central Coast Mariners 8 1 2 5 9 16 5
9 Perth Glory 7 1 1 5 7 13 4
10 Adelaide United 8 0 3 5 7 17 3
1-6: Championship play-off