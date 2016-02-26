Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 26
Wellington Phoenix 2 Melbourne City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 20 10 5 5 33 26 35
2 Brisbane Roar 20 10 5 5 35 29 35
3 Adelaide United 20 9 6 5 30 25 33
4 Melbourne City FC 21 9 5 7 51 38 32
5 Melbourne Victory 20 8 5 7 30 25 29
6 Sydney FC 20 7 8 5 26 22 29
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 20 8 4 8 35 32 28
8 Newcastle Jets 20 6 5 9 20 31 23
9 Wellington Phoenix 21 6 4 11 29 38 22
10 Central Coast Mariners 20 3 3 14 26 49 12
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 26
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Perth Glory (0840)
Saturday, February 27
Adelaide United v Brisbane Roar (0615)
Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC (0830)
Sunday, February 28
Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets (0600)