Soccer-Benatia drops himself from Morocco team over lack of form
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 24 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Perth Glory 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 3 Melbourne Victory 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 4 Adelaide United 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 5 Wellington Phoenix 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 6 Central Coast Mariners 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne City FC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 8 Newcastle Jets 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 9 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 3 7 0 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 25 Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City FC (0845) Sunday, October 26 Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0400) Adelaide United v Perth Glory (0600)
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 Bohemians 1905 0 Viktoria Plzen 1 Tuesday, March 14 Jablonec 2 Hradec Kralove 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slavia Prague 20 14 5 1 43 14 47 2 Viktoria Plzen 20 14 4 2 29 10 46 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 20 11 5 4 33 17 38 4 Mlada Boleslav 20 9 7 4 31 20 34 ------------------------- 5 Fastav Zlin 20 9
BERLIN, March 15 Berlin's top soccer club is suing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after it tweeted a photograph of one of the team's star players with an AfD politician.