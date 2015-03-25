March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 25
Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Wellington Phoenix 22 13 3 6 41 25 42
2 Melbourne Victory 21 10 8 3 45 27 38
3 Sydney FC 22 10 8 4 40 30 38
4 Perth Glory 22 10 8 4 35 28 38
5 Adelaide United 22 11 4 7 38 26 37
6 Melbourne City FC 22 8 6 8 32 33 30
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 21 7 4 10 30 35 25
8 Central Coast Mariners 22 4 8 10 20 36 20
9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 22 3 5 14 23 36 14
10 Newcastle Jets 22 2 8 12 18 46 14
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 27
Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners (0840)
Saturday, March 28
Melbourne City FC v Brisbane Roar (0830)
Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (1030)
Sunday, March 29
Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC (0500)
Newcastle Jets v Adelaide United (0700)