Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 4
Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne City FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 4 4 0 0 11 0 12
2 Brisbane Roar 5 3 1 1 5 6 10
3 Melbourne City FC 5 3 0 2 9 6 9
4 Melbourne Victory 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
5 Perth Glory 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
6 Newcastle Jets 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 1 2 1 5 8 5
8 Central Coast Mariners 4 0 2 2 4 9 2
9 Adelaide United 4 0 1 3 4 7 1
10 Wellington Phoenix 4 0 0 4 1 10 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 5
Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0635)
Sydney FC v Melbourne Victory (0850)
Sunday, November 6
Adelaide United v Central Coast Mariners (0600)
Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0800)