UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Newcastle Jets 2 Adelaide United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 10 7 3 0 21 4 24 2 Melbourne City FC 10 5 3 2 16 11 18 3 Melbourne Victory 9 5 2 2 20 10 17 4 Brisbane Roar 10 4 5 1 13 10 17 5 Perth Glory 10 3 3 4 17 19 12 6 Newcastle Jets 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 ------------------------- 7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 10 2 5 3 13 19 11 8 Wellington Phoenix 9 3 0 6 9 14 9 9 Central Coast Mariners 10 2 3 5 10 20 9 10 Adelaide United 11 1 3 7 10 19 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0635) Melbourne City FC v Melbourne Victory (0850) Perth Glory v Sydney FC (1100) Sunday, December 18 Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar (0600)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.