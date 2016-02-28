Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Central Coast Mariners 0 Newcastle Jets 1
Saturday, February 27
Adelaide United 3 Brisbane Roar 0
Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 1
Friday, February 26
Wellington Phoenix 2 Melbourne City FC 1
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Perth Glory 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 11 5 5 35 27 38
2 Adelaide United 21 10 6 5 33 25 36
3 Brisbane Roar 21 10 5 6 35 32 35
4 Melbourne City FC 21 9 5 7 51 38 32
5 Melbourne Victory 21 8 6 7 31 26 30
6 Sydney FC 21 7 9 5 27 23 30
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 21 8 4 9 36 34 28
8 Newcastle Jets 21 7 5 9 21 31 26
9 Wellington Phoenix 21 6 4 11 29 38 22
10 Central Coast Mariners 21 3 3 15 26 50 12
1-6: Championship play-off