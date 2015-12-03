Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, December 3
Central Coast Mariners 1 Melbourne City FC 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 7 5 1 1 14 7 16
2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
3 Brisbane Roar 8 4 3 1 13 7 15
4 Melbourne City FC 9 4 2 3 23 16 14
5 Sydney FC 8 3 4 1 8 6 13
6 Newcastle Jets 8 3 3 2 9 8 12
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 8 3 2 3 12 13 11
8 Central Coast Mariners 9 1 2 6 10 21 5
9 Perth Glory 7 1 1 5 7 13 4
10 Adelaide United 8 0 3 5 7 17 3
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 4
Sydney FC v Newcastle Jets (0840)
Saturday, December 5
Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory (0615)
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Brisbane Roar (0830)
Sunday, December 6
Adelaide United v Perth Glory (0600)