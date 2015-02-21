Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Sydney FC 4 Central Coast Mariners 2
Friday, February 20
Brisbane Roar Melbourne Victory Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 17 10 4 3 30 22 34
2 Melbourne Victory 17 9 6 2 37 21 33
3 Adelaide United 18 10 3 5 33 18 33
4 Wellington Phoenix 17 9 2 6 30 19 29
5 Sydney FC 18 7 8 3 30 22 29
6 Brisbane Roar 16 6 3 7 21 22 21
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 16 5 5 6 22 28 20
8 Central Coast Mariners 18 3 6 9 17 33 15
9 Newcastle Jets 17 1 6 10 14 38 9
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 1 5 10 12 23 8
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 20
Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (0900) Postponed
Sunday, February 22
Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0400)
Melbourne City FC v Perth Glory (0600)