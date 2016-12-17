Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Melbourne City FC 1 Melbourne Victory 2 Perth Glory 1 Sydney FC 4 Wellington Phoenix 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Friday, December 16 Newcastle Jets 2 Adelaide United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 11 8 3 0 25 5 27 2 Melbourne Victory 10 6 2 2 22 11 20 3 Melbourne City FC 11 5 3 3 17 13 18 4 Brisbane Roar 10 4 5 1 13 10 17 5 Newcastle Jets 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 6 Perth Glory 11 3 3 5 18 23 12 ------------------------- 7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 2 6 3 15 21 12 8 Wellington Phoenix 10 3 1 6 11 16 10 9 Central Coast Mariners 10 2 3 5 10 20 9 10 Adelaide United 11 1 3 7 10 19 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar (0600)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------