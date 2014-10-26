Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Adelaide United 2 Perth Glory 0
Wellington Phoenix 4 Newcastle Jets 1
Saturday, October 25
Melbourne Victory 5 Melbourne City FC 2
Friday, October 24
Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
2 Sydney FC 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
3 Adelaide United 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
4 Wellington Phoenix 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
5 Perth Glory 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
6 Central Coast Mariners 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
8 Newcastle Jets 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
9 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off