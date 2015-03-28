March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 28
Melbourne City FC 1 Brisbane Roar 0
Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Friday, March 27
Melbourne Victory 2 Central Coast Mariners 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Wellington Phoenix 22 13 3 6 41 25 42
2 Melbourne Victory 22 11 8 3 47 28 41
3 Perth Glory 23 11 8 4 38 30 41
4 Sydney FC 22 10 8 4 40 30 38
5 Adelaide United 22 11 4 7 38 26 37
6 Melbourne City FC 23 9 6 8 33 33 33
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 22 7 4 11 30 36 25
8 Central Coast Mariners 23 4 8 11 21 38 20
9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 23 3 5 15 25 39 14
10 Newcastle Jets 22 2 8 12 18 46 14
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 29
Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC (0400)
Newcastle Jets v Adelaide United (0600)