Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Central Coast Mariners 1 Brisbane Roar 2
Saturday, December 17
Melbourne City FC 1 Melbourne Victory 2
Perth Glory 1 Sydney FC 4
Wellington Phoenix 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Friday, December 16
Newcastle Jets 2 Adelaide United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 11 8 3 0 25 5 27
2 Melbourne Victory 10 6 2 2 22 11 20
3 Brisbane Roar 11 5 5 1 15 11 20
4 Melbourne City FC 11 5 3 3 17 13 18
5 Newcastle Jets 11 3 3 5 13 16 12
6 Perth Glory 11 3 3 5 18 23 12
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 2 6 3 15 21 12
8 Wellington Phoenix 10 3 1 6 11 16 10
9 Central Coast Mariners 11 2 3 6 11 22 9
10 Adelaide United 11 1 3 7 10 19 6
1-6: Championship play-off