Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 6
Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Newcastle Jets 1 Wellington Phoenix 3
Friday, December 5
Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 9 7 1 1 15 10 22
2 Melbourne Victory 9 6 3 0 21 8 21
3 Adelaide United 9 6 2 1 15 7 20
4 Sydney FC 9 4 4 1 12 7 16
5 Wellington Phoenix 9 5 0 4 18 12 15
6 Brisbane Roar 8 2 1 5 10 12 7
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 8 1 3 4 12 19 6
8 Central Coast Mariners 9 1 3 5 5 13 6
9 Newcastle Jets 9 0 4 5 8 19 4
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 0 3 6 6 15 3
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 7
Melbourne City FC v Brisbane Roar (0600)