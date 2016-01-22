Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, January 22
Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brisbane Roar 16 8 4 4 23 20 28
2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 8 3 4 23 15 27
3 Sydney FC 15 7 6 2 21 13 27
4 Melbourne City FC 15 7 4 4 37 26 25
5 Melbourne Victory 15 7 3 5 24 18 24
6 Adelaide United 16 6 5 5 23 21 23
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 15 4 4 7 18 25 16
8 Newcastle Jets 15 4 4 7 12 19 16
9 Perth Glory 15 3 4 8 17 25 13
10 Central Coast Mariners 15 2 3 10 19 35 9
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 23
Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0830)
Sunday, January 24
Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0600)
Monday, January 25
Melbourne City FC v Wellington Phoenix (0830)