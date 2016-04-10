April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Sydney FC 4 Perth Glory 0
Wellington Phoenix 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Saturday, April 9
Central Coast Mariners 2 Newcastle Jets 4
Melbourne Victory 0 Brisbane Roar 0
Friday, April 8
Melbourne City FC 0 Adelaide United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Adelaide United 27 14 7 6 45 28 49
2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 27 14 6 7 44 33 48
3 Brisbane Roar 27 14 6 7 49 40 48
4 Melbourne City FC 27 13 5 9 63 44 44
5 Perth Glory 27 13 4 10 49 42 43
6 Melbourne Victory 27 11 8 8 40 33 41
-------------------------
7 Sydney FC 27 8 10 9 36 36 34
8 Newcastle Jets 27 8 6 13 28 41 30
9 Wellington Phoenix 27 7 4 16 34 54 25
10 Central Coast Mariners 27 3 4 20 33 70 13
1-6: Championship play-off