Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
Adelaide United 1 Perth Glory 0
Saturday, December 5
Wellington Phoenix 2 Melbourne Victory 0
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Brisbane Roar 1
Friday, December 4
Sydney FC 1 Newcastle Jets 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 6 1 2 14 8 19
2 Melbourne Victory 8 5 1 2 14 9 16
3 Sydney FC 9 4 4 1 9 6 16
4 Brisbane Roar 9 4 3 2 14 9 15
5 Melbourne City FC 9 4 2 3 23 16 14
6 Wellington Phoenix 9 4 2 3 14 13 14
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 9 3 3 3 9 9 12
8 Adelaide United 9 1 3 5 8 17 6
9 Central Coast Mariners 9 1 2 6 10 21 5
10 Perth Glory 8 1 1 6 7 14 4
1-6: Championship play-off