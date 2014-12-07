Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Melbourne City FC 1 Brisbane Roar 0
Saturday, December 6
Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Newcastle Jets 1 Wellington Phoenix 3
Friday, December 5
Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 9 7 1 1 15 10 22
2 Melbourne Victory 9 6 3 0 21 8 21
3 Adelaide United 9 6 2 1 15 7 20
4 Sydney FC 9 4 4 1 12 7 16
5 Wellington Phoenix 9 5 0 4 18 12 15
6 Melbourne City FC 9 2 3 4 13 19 9
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 9 2 1 6 10 13 7
8 Central Coast Mariners 9 1 3 5 5 13 6
9 Newcastle Jets 9 0 4 5 8 19 4
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 0 3 6 6 15 3
1-6: Championship play-off