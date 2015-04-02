April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 2
Brisbane Roar 6 Central Coast Mariners 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Wellington Phoenix 23 13 3 7 41 28 42
2 Melbourne Victory 22 11 8 3 47 28 41
3 Sydney FC 23 11 8 4 43 30 41
4 Perth Glory 23 11 8 4 38 30 41
5 Adelaide United 23 12 4 7 39 26 40
6 Melbourne City FC 23 9 6 8 33 33 33
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 23 8 4 11 36 37 28
8 Central Coast Mariners 24 4 8 12 22 44 20
9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 23 3 5 15 25 39 14
10 Newcastle Jets 23 2 8 13 18 47 14
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 3
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne City FC (0840)
Saturday, April 4
Sydney FC v Adelaide United (0830)
Sunday, April 5
Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory (0700)
Monday, April 6
Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0700)