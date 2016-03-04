March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 4
Brisbane Roar 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 22 11 5 6 37 30 38
2 Brisbane Roar 22 11 5 6 38 34 38
3 Adelaide United 21 10 6 5 33 25 36
4 Melbourne City FC 21 9 5 7 51 38 32
5 Melbourne Victory 21 8 6 7 31 26 30
6 Sydney FC 21 7 9 5 27 23 30
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 21 8 4 9 36 34 28
8 Newcastle Jets 21 7 5 9 21 31 26
9 Wellington Phoenix 21 6 4 11 29 38 22
10 Central Coast Mariners 21 3 3 15 26 50 12
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United (0615)
Melbourne City FC v Sydney FC (0830)
Sunday, March 6
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory (0600)
Monday, March 7
Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets (0900)