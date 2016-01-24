RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 24 Newcastle Jets 1 Perth Glory 6 Saturday, January 23 Central Coast Mariners 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Friday, January 22 Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 9 3 4 25 16 30 2 Brisbane Roar 16 8 4 4 23 20 28 3 Sydney FC 15 7 6 2 21 13 27 4 Melbourne City FC 15 7 4 4 37 26 25 5 Melbourne Victory 15 7 3 5 24 18 24 6 Adelaide United 16 6 5 5 23 21 23 ------------------------- 7 Perth Glory 16 4 4 8 23 26 16 8 Wellington Phoenix 15 4 4 7 18 25 16 9 Newcastle Jets 16 4 4 8 13 25 16 10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 3 11 20 37 9 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 25 Melbourne City FC v Wellington Phoenix (0830)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.