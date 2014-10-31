Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 31
Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Adelaide United 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
2 Melbourne Victory 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
3 Sydney FC 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
4 Wellington Phoenix 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
5 Perth Glory 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
6 Central Coast Mariners 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
8 Newcastle Jets 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
9 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 1
Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets (0830)
Sunday, November 2
Sydney FC v Central Coast Mariners (0600)
Monday, November 3
Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (0830)