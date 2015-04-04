Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Sydney FC 0 Adelaide United 1 Friday, April 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Adelaide United 24 13 4 7 40 26 43 2 Wellington Phoenix 23 13 3 7 41 28 42 3 Melbourne Victory 22 11 8 3 47 28 41 4 Sydney FC 24 11 8 5 43 31 41 5 Perth Glory 23 11 8 4 38 30 41 6 Melbourne City FC 24 9 7 8 34 34 34 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 23 8 4 11 36 37 28 8 Central Coast Mariners 24 4 8 12 22 44 20 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 3 6 15 26 40 15 10 Newcastle Jets 23 2 8 13 18 47 14 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory (0700) Monday, April 6 Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0700)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.