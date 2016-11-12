Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 12
Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 2
Melbourne Victory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Friday, November 11
Adelaide United 1 Brisbane Roar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 5 5 0 0 13 1 15
2 Melbourne City FC 6 4 0 2 11 7 12
3 Brisbane Roar 6 3 2 1 6 7 11
4 Melbourne Victory 6 3 1 2 14 9 10
5 Perth Glory 5 2 2 1 11 9 8
6 Wellington Phoenix 6 2 0 4 5 10 6
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 6 1 3 2 7 13 6
8 Newcastle Jets 6 1 2 3 8 9 5
9 Central Coast Mariners 6 1 2 3 6 12 5
10 Adelaide United 6 0 2 4 6 10 2
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 13
Sydney FC v Perth Glory (0600)