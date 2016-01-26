Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 26 Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 9 3 4 25 16 30 2 Melbourne City FC 16 8 4 4 40 27 28 3 Brisbane Roar 16 8 4 4 23 20 28 4 Melbourne Victory 16 8 3 5 25 18 27 5 Sydney FC 16 7 6 3 21 14 27 6 Adelaide United 16 6 5 5 23 21 23 ------------------------- 7 Perth Glory 16 4 4 8 23 26 16 8 Wellington Phoenix 16 4 4 8 19 28 16 9 Newcastle Jets 16 4 4 8 13 25 16 10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 3 11 20 37 9 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, January 29 Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne City FC (0840) Saturday, January 30 Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (0615) Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar (0830) Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory (1040) Sunday, January 31 Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets (0600)