Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 26
Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 9 3 4 25 16 30
2 Melbourne City FC 16 8 4 4 40 27 28
3 Brisbane Roar 16 8 4 4 23 20 28
4 Melbourne Victory 16 8 3 5 25 18 27
5 Sydney FC 16 7 6 3 21 14 27
6 Adelaide United 16 6 5 5 23 21 23
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 16 4 4 8 23 26 16
8 Wellington Phoenix 16 4 4 8 19 28 16
9 Newcastle Jets 16 4 4 8 13 25 16
10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 3 11 20 37 9
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 29
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne City FC (0840)
Saturday, January 30
Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (0615)
Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar (0830)
Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory (1040)
Sunday, January 31
Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets (0600)