Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 30
Melbourne City FC 2 Newcastle Jets 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newcastle Jets 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
2 Sydney FC 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
3 Brisbane Roar 3 2 0 1 7 5 6
4 Wellington Phoenix 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
5 Melbourne City FC 4 1 1 2 8 8 4
6 Melbourne Victory 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
8 Central Coast Mariners 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
9 Adelaide United 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC (0615)
Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United (0830)
Sunday, November 1
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Perth Glory (0600)
Monday, November 2
Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (0830)