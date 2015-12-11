Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 11
Adelaide United 2 Sydney FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 6 1 2 14 8 19
2 Melbourne Victory 8 5 1 2 14 9 16
3 Sydney FC 10 4 4 2 10 8 16
4 Brisbane Roar 9 4 3 2 14 9 15
5 Melbourne City FC 9 4 2 3 23 16 14
6 Wellington Phoenix 9 4 2 3 14 13 14
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 9 3 3 3 9 9 12
8 Adelaide United 10 2 3 5 10 18 9
9 Central Coast Mariners 9 1 2 6 10 21 5
10 Perth Glory 8 1 1 6 7 14 4
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 12
Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix (0615)
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory (0830)
Perth Glory v Central Coast Mariners (1040)
Sunday, December 13
Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City FC (0600)