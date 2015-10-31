Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Brisbane Roar 3 Adelaide United 0
Central Coast Mariners 1 Sydney FC 3
Friday, October 30
Melbourne City FC 2 Newcastle Jets 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
2 Brisbane Roar 4 3 0 1 10 5 9
3 Newcastle Jets 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
4 Wellington Phoenix 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
5 Melbourne City FC 4 1 1 2 8 8 4
6 Melbourne Victory 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
8 Central Coast Mariners 4 1 0 3 6 10 3
9 Adelaide United 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Perth Glory (0600)
Monday, November 2
Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (0830)