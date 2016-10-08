Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 8
Perth Glory 3 Central Coast Mariners 3
Wellington Phoenix 0 Melbourne City FC 1
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Sydney FC 4
Friday, October 7
Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2 Melbourne City FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Central Coast Mariners 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
3 Perth Glory 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
5 Brisbane Roar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Melbourne Victory 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Adelaide United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle Jets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 9
Newcastle Jets v Adelaide United (0600)