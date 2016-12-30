Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 30
Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 13 10 3 0 31 5 33
2 Melbourne Victory 11 7 2 2 26 12 23
3 Brisbane Roar 13 5 6 2 16 14 21
4 Melbourne City FC 12 5 4 3 20 16 19
5 Newcastle Jets 12 3 4 5 15 18 13
6 Perth Glory 12 3 4 5 21 26 13
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 12 2 7 3 16 22 13
8 Wellington Phoenix 11 3 2 6 13 18 11
9 Central Coast Mariners 12 2 3 7 12 26 9
10 Adelaide United 12 1 3 8 10 23 6
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 31
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City FC (0800)
Sunday, January 1
Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United (0635)
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Perth Glory (0850)
Monday, January 2
Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets (0850)