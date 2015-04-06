Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2 Sunday, April 5 Wellington Phoenix 0 Melbourne Victory 3 Saturday, April 4 Sydney FC 0 Adelaide United 1 Friday, April 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Melbourne City FC 1 Thursday, April 2 Brisbane Roar 6 Central Coast Mariners 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne Victory 23 12 8 3 50 28 44 2 Perth Glory 24 12 8 4 40 30 44 3 Adelaide United 24 13 4 7 40 26 43 4 Wellington Phoenix 24 13 3 8 41 31 42 5 Sydney FC 24 11 8 5 43 31 41 6 Melbourne City FC 24 9 7 8 34 34 34 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 23 8 4 11 36 37 28 8 Central Coast Mariners 24 4 8 12 22 44 20 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 3 6 15 26 40 15 10 Newcastle Jets 24 2 8 14 18 49 14 1-6: Championship play-off
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S